Little Ceasars Is Giving Away FREE Pizza Because Crazy Happened!!!

Little Ceasars Is Giving Away a FREE Pizza Because Crazy Happened!!!

Pepperoni pizza

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

If you love Pizza then you’re going to be so happy that the unexpected happened during March Madness. Little Ceasars promised before the March Madness started that they would give away FREE pizza for lunch. A number 16 seed has never beat a number one seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament until yesterday. UMBC a #16 seed beat #1 seed Virginia 74 to 54.

Keeping to their promise Little Ceasars pizza put a post up on their twitter page stating it would give away a FREE lunch combo on Monday April 2nd from 11:30am-1pm ONLY while supplies last. Here’s the post from Little Ceasars page.

Go and get your free PIZZA!!!

