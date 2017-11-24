MA$E Begins Black Friday With A Diss Track To Cam’ron

Global Grind

Over time, former friends MA$E and Cam’ron have become enemies. Now, just days after Dipset reunited in New York, MA$E has had enough of Cam’s slick talk and has decided to take aim by way of a diss track.

In “Oracle,” MA$E airs out all of Cam’s dirty laundry, leaving New York rap at the top of the trending topics for Black Friday. Has Murda MA$E rose from the ashes of the former pastor? It appears so. Listen to the diss track below.

