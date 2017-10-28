Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

Mary J. Blige Requests Nearly $6 Million From Estranged Husband

Compared to what Mary and Kendu owe the IRS, she's letting him off easy.

Hello Beautiful
3 reads
Leave a comment

MARY J. BLIGE, HER HUSBAND, AND MARIA SHRIVER AT THE LAKERS GAME

Source: Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Getty


Mary J. Blige wants her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, to chip in on settling their debts.

Just days after a judge tabled Kendu’s request for a spousal support increase, Mary has filed new court documents stating that she wants him to pay her nearly $6 million to help fix their financial woes.

TMZ.com reports that they’re currently $11,622,614 in the hole. Much of that debt is owed to the IRS, and Mary said in the filings that she’s the only one shouldering this responsibility.

In court documents, she’s now requesting $5,990,357 from Kendu to cover his half of the burden. Whether, she’ll get that money from him is anyone’s guess. She’s stated in her new filing that Kendu isn’t doing anything to earn his own living, and she’s currently paying him $30,000 a month in spousal support.

RELATED STORIES:

Will Mary J. Blige Have To Pay Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs More Alimony?

Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5 Million

Mary J. Blige On Ex’s Mistress: ‘She’s My Becky With The Good Hair’

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mary J. Blige Requests Nearly $6 Million From Estranged Husband

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hilarious: Marshawn Lynch Punks Customers At A Sub…
 6 hours ago
10.28.17
Remember The Time Tyler The Creator Photobombed 45?
 9 hours ago
10.27.17
Comeback SZN! 12 Photos Of Celebs Honoring The…
 16 hours ago
10.27.17
These Tweets Prove That Lonzo Ball Is Just…
 17 hours ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 19 hours ago
10.27.17
#DateChallenge: Twitter Users Ask Crush On A Date…
 19 hours ago
10.27.17
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator…
 20 hours ago
10.27.17
Pharrell Teams With ‘Girls Trip’ Writer For Music…
 22 hours ago
10.27.17
Could This Viral Video Be The Next Big…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
The Full Story Behind Fake Klay Thompson’s Big…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
DJ Envy Says Snapchat Sex Toy Scandal Is…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
TheRealTarzann Lives The Dream By Taking Pictures With…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
The New Zombie Frappuccino And A Look At…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
New Balenciaga Skirt Looks Like Something You’d Have…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
Twitter Went All Out For ‘Paid In Full’s’…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
Nicki Minaj Quotes Kendrick Lamar When Talking Sexism…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
photos