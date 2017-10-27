These Tweets Prove That Lonzo Ball Is Just Like His Daddy

0 reads Leave a comment
They say the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree — and in Lonzo Ball‘s case, the saying couldn’t be anymore accurate.
Everyone knows how passionate former NBA star LaVar Ball is about basketball and his sons Lonzo and LaMelo, but since Lonzo is a young star, we never get to hear how much like his dad he really is. That’s what Twitter is for — it shows you people’s innermost intentions without ever having to hear a word from them.
You can usually hear the braggadocious-ness in LaVar Ball’s voice, but with Lonzo, the boastfulness just oozes from his tweets. Don’t believe it us, see for yourself when you hit the flip.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours