Did NeNe Leakes Cross The Line When She Told A Heckler She Hopes They Get Raped?

When "so nasty, so rude" is tew much.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

NeNe Leakes typically rides the fine line between funny and offensive, but this time she may have taken it too far. The RHOA star is under fire after telling a heckler, she hopes she get raped by an Uber driver on her way home.

Cellphone footage shows NeNe performing at an Oakland comedy show on Saturday when she addresses someone in the audience, saying “the uber driver, I hope he rape your ass tonight when he take you home.”

NeNe can’t seem to stay out the headlines as of late. The queen of clap backs recently got into a social media tiff with her RHOA cast mate Kim Zolciak and daughter Brielle Biermann after Brielle posted a video on Snapchat in NeNe’s bathroom with what appears to be roaches in the foreground.

If NeNe plans on taking her comedic act on the road when she joins The Great Xscape Tour, she better be prepared to handle more hecklers without hoping they’d get raped.

Nene Leakes

