Listen to Chris Brown and Ray J’s ‘Burn My Name’ Mixtape

Seems Chris Brown and Ray J found common ground musically recently, enough to fill a mixtape. They let off some steam on their joint mixtape ‘Burn My Name’ which contains 10 songs aimed at past relationships, haters and future female conquests. With titles like “Side B***h” and “F*** Them Hoes” it’s apparent they’re up in their feelings in this one.

The mixtape also features verses from artists like Bizzy Bone, Vince Staples, Payso B, Jackie, and more. Check out the new mixtape below!

