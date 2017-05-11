News & Gossip
Get It Together! Passengers Get Into A Fistfight On A Southwest Plane

Another flight, another fight.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty

Folks are acting a real fool on these flights nowadays.

Two men on a Southwest flight traveling to California from Dallas got into a fist fight during a layover in Burbank. According to CNN, as the plane taxied to the gate, a fistfight broke out between two men that only got worse when fellow passengers tried to exit the plane.

Cellphone footage of the altercation that was posted online shows the one man throwing the other over a row of seats and punching the man in the face. A female passenger can be overheard on the video screaming “What is wrong with you?”

CNN reported that one of the men suffered a few minor injuries while a 37-year-old man was detained at the gate, arrested and booked into the Burbank City Jail.

Southwest Airlines also thanked its employees for stepping in.

“Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,” the airline said.

SOURCE: CNN

