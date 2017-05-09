News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Diddy Sued By Ex-Chef For Sexual Harassment & Wrongful Termination

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces serious accusations after an ex-chef says Combs required her to serve post-sex meals.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment
Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Hip-hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs faces serious accusations after an ex-chef filed a lawsuit alleging Combs required her to serve post-sex meals.

The complaint, obtained by the New York Daily News, was filed in Los Angeles on May 8.

Cindy Rueda, who worked for Combs as a private chef from January 2015 to May 2016, is suing for wrongful termination, sexual harassment and violation of whistleblower protection.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rueda says she was made to cook for Combs during and after sexual encounters, and also claims he made uncomfortable remarks to her about his naked body. The ex-employee says she also endured harassment from one of Comb’s associates, who on one occasion after sexual activity, allegedly asked her to “admire his genitals” in the kitchen area.

The ex-chef insinuates she was wrongfully terminated after it was made to look like she stole a watch from the mogul’s estate. After mentioning her discomfort, Rueda says she was asked to sign a waiver barring her from making any further claims about Combs. She claims she was terminated after refusing to sign the waiver.

“This is a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause,” Combs’ rep told the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

RELATED LINKS: 

Family Support: Diddy Poses With Kids After Undergoing Surgery

Aaron Hernandez’s Murder Conviction Vacated By Judge

Bresha Meadows May Get A Clean Slate Under Tentative Plea Deal

P Diddy , Sexual Harassment

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Has Some Words For Folks Saying She…
 17 hours ago
05.09.17
You Won’t Believe Which ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 17 hours ago
05.10.17
Report: 50 Cent’s Connecticut Estate Burglarized
 17 hours ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 20 hours ago
05.09.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 20 hours ago
05.09.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
JMBLYA 2017 – 97.9 The Beat Recap Video
 22 hours ago
05.09.17
Girl, Bye: Phaedra Parks Has Been FIRED From RHOA
 1 day ago
05.09.17
Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Veda Loca and MC Lyte at the 2016 BET Awards
Congratulations!! Legendary Rapper MC Lyte Is Engaged!!!
 2 days ago
05.08.17
DMX
Rapper DMX Checks Into Rehab!!
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Gladys Knight Claps Back At Aretha Franklin For…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Report: Chris Rock Had An Affair With Kerry Washington
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Tupac Shakur In Chicago
Tupac And Jada Pinkett’s Relationship is Highlighted in…
 2 days ago
05.08.17
Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter
 2 days ago
05.08.17
photos