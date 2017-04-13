Entertainment News
Chris Brown Claps Back At A Fan Complaining About His Tour

97.9 The Beat Staff
Chris Brown Performs In Frankfurt/Main

Source: Thomas Lohnes / Getty


One Chris Brown fan felt the singer’s wrath after she shared some concerns about The Party Tour.

Instagram user @jazlynbreezyofficial has been super excited — and worried — about seeing Chris in concert. “Praying that the tickets I got I’ll be able to see chris and the stage, cause I know everyone is complaining about the stage being too high,” Jazlyn wrote on her account. It seemed like an innocent enough concern, but little did Jazlyn know, her post ticked Breezy off.

Chris hopped in Jazlyn’s comments with this insult: “Buy your tickets in a better spot instead of complaining like a lame 😒.” Fans and critics alike voiced their surprise at his reaction, at which point Chris addressed anyone who had an issue with how he spoke to Jazlyn:

Straight from #ChrisBrown 👀 View previous post!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

After speaking his mind, Chris ended up apologizing to the fan. He told Jazlyn “As fans y’all don’t realize that you don’t help the issue by tagging me with your fears. You guys often speak for things or put things out there that are false and unnecessary and I’m wrong if I say something. This is not directed at you because once again I apologize.” See below:

#ChrisBrown apologized to the fan for his comments and followed her as well! View previous post!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Is Chris too sensitive? Tweet us your thoughts.

Chris Brown , clapback , Instagram

