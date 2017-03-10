Music
Surprise! Safaree Rips Into Nicki Minaj’s Diss Tracks

No love for her just released songs?

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2015

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty


Safaree Samuels is not impressed by Nicki Minaj’s just released tracks.

Today, Minaj dropped three new songs, one of them blatantly aimed at her rival Remy Ma. In the song “No Frauds” with Drake and Lil Wayne, Minaj raps, “You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’. What the fuck is this b*tch inhalin’.” Minaj is referring to Nas, who often compares himself to the late drug dealer Pablo Escobar. Remy Ma used Nas’ “Ether” beat for her diss record “ShETHER.” Along with “No Frauds,” Minaj released “Changed It” and “Regret in Your Tears,” a song supposedly about her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.

All these tracks have club-hit attributes and Safaree took notice. On Twitter he commented, “Stop letting these producers come and give u structured songs that dont sound like you then you add a 12bar rap to it #nevausetoworklikethat” He then adds, “The hardest shit was never tainted by anybody else…take it how yall want…#stuntgang”

Is this a diss to Nicki Minaj and her Young Money comrades Drake and Lil Wayne? Are they the “#stuntgang?”

What do you think of Minaj’s new tracks? It’s undeniable they have beats that would fair well in the club. But did she have the bars though?

photos