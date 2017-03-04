Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But He Begs To Differ!!!

3 hours ago

Jazze
Leave a comment
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Legendary California Rapper Too Short is currently facing rape allegations from an unidentified woman. Reports are stating the incident happened on November 1st but Too Short is denying the allegations. Here’s how TMZ is reporting it:

The alleged victim is a protegee of the rapper who has done videos and other projects with Short.

Law enforcement tells us, the woman claims on November 1 she was at an L.A. residence with the rapper when he allegedly sexually attacked her. She told cops she’s a virgin and made a point of saying her provocative videos in no way should suggest she gave any form of consent.

The woman went to cops a month after the alleged incident.

Sources connected with the rapper tell us Short insists he never had sexual contact with the alleged victim. The sources say she was on his record label but he dropped her and that’s when she concocted the allegation. The sources add she subsequently asked to get back on the label and Short views this as a form of extortion.

Short has not been in touch with cops.”

Guess only time will tell the true story.

https://thebeatdfw.com/2795614/too-hort-sentenced-to-90-days-in-jail/

The Way Too Short List Of Black Oscar Winners

13 photos Launch gallery

The Way Too Short List Of Black Oscar Winners

Continue reading Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But He Begs To Differ!!!

The Way Too Short List Of Black Oscar Winners

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: jazzeradiochica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica

california , rape , rapper , too short

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 1 hour ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 3 hours ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 3 hours ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 1 day ago
Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs…
 1 day ago
Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape
 1 day ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “INCREDIBLE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 1 day ago
Yeah, The Oscars ‘Moonlight’ Mix-Up Was Racist
 2 days ago
Remy Ma Just Dropped ‘Another One’ On Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor & Ashley Graham Take Baywatch photo…
 2 days ago
Woah! Rapper Silentó Trapped In Dubai
 2 days ago
‘Gary From Chicago’ Speaks Out About His Dark Past
 2 days ago
Kevin Gates
Kevin Gates Is Being Released From Jail This…
 2 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 3 days ago
Gay Ex-NBA Player Throws Some Serious Shade At…
 3 days ago
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna “Incredibly Humbled” to Receive Harvard’s Humanitarian of…
 3 days ago
photos