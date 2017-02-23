ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s Ever Encountered Is From Black People

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s Ever Encountered Is From Black People

Steele is clearly determined to make a permanent enemy of the black community.

10 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

2017 Miss America Competition - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in hot water once again for her comments involving black people and racism.

During a recent panel discussion on race, Steele reportedly revealed that her worst experiences with racism in America have been at the hands of black people because she is biracial, married to a white man and has biracial children.

She said:

There are times that I believe that we, as African Americans, can be hypocritical, and that is to not look ourselves in the mirror when we are saying certain things and blaming other groups for one thing when we are doing the exact same thing. … The worst racism that I have received, and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience. … But even as recent[ly] as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here, and it’s 99 percent from people with my skin color. But if a white person said those words to me, what would happen? … How do we, [with Christianity] as our foundation, address this honestly with each other and these communities? Because to me, if we don’t start with ourselves in any issue, how can you point the fingers at somebody else?

The comments come just days after Steele came under fire for dragging protesters of Trump’s immigration ban for inconveniencing people traveling:

While no one is debating one woman’s personal experience, Steele’s consistent negative attitude towards black people is hard to ignore. It seems whenever there is an issue that involves race, she makes it a point to make black people look like the villain.

What do you think of Steele’s comments?

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing Games: Calls Trump’s Administration ‘Scumbags’ For Ties To Russia

Hijab Hauteness: Halima Aden Featured On Cover Of CR Fashion Book

Study Finds Correlation Between Lonely Black Women & Heart Disease

 

celebrity news , espn , news , racism , Sage Steele

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s Ever Encountered Is From Black People

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 3 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 19 hours ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 20 hours ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 20 hours ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 20 hours ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 20 hours ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 22 hours ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 1 day ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 2 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 2 days ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
photos