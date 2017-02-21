News & Gossip
Simone Biles Shuts It Down Completely For Sports Illustrated

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles showed off her toned melanin body for the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The famed member of the Final Five served some serious poses, reminding us of her amazing body and flexibility. No wonder she snatched all those gold medals in Rio!

The photoshoot, which she shared with fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, took place in Houston Texas; North Houston Skate Park and The Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. The 19-year old took shots where she has on a black bikini, in other pictures she’s wearing all white.

It’s clear to see there was plenty of room for Simone to stretch, twist, climb and balance like the true pro she is!

Congrats to Simone for an awesome photo-shoot!

