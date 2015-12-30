Rob Kardashian‘s ex-girlfriend Rita Ora is currently frolicking on the beaches of Miami and looking like a bag of money.

The UK X-Factor judge is enjoying her vacation by relaxing in the water and drinking with British DJ and radio host Nick Grimshaw, and friends Daisy Lowe and Pixie Geldof.

Rita and the squad are tearing up Miami together.

While Rita is giving zero f*cks, Rob hasn’t been the same since their breakup. Remember that giant meltdown he had on Twitter back in 2012? Rob believed Rita cheated on him with around 20 men.

Well Rita has moved on, and even though she’s having some career issues – including suing Roc Nation to get out of her contract – she’s seriously looking better than ever.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Rita Ora Shines Bright In Plunging Swimsuit On Miami Beach was originally published on globalgrind.com