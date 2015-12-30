CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rita Ora Shines Bright In Plunging Swimsuit On Miami Beach

She's looking better than ever.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Rita Ora

Rob Kardashian‘s ex-girlfriend Rita Ora is currently frolicking on the beaches of Miami and looking like a bag of money.

The UK X-Factor judge is enjoying her vacation by relaxing in the water and drinking with British DJ and radio host Nick Grimshaw, and friends Daisy Lowe and Pixie Geldof.

View this post on Instagram

School trip 🌴

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Rita and the squad are tearing up Miami together.

While Rita is giving zero f*cks, Rob hasn’t been the same since their breakup. Remember that giant meltdown he had on Twitter back in 2012? Rob believed Rita cheated on him with around 20 men.

Rita Ora

Well Rita has moved on, and even though she’s having some career issues – including suing Roc Nation to get out of her contract – she’s seriously looking better than ever.

Rita Ora

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Rita Ora's Craziest, Sexiest, Coolest Moments (PHOTOS)

19 photos Launch gallery

Rita Ora's Craziest, Sexiest, Coolest Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Rita Ora’s Craziest, Sexiest, Coolest Moments (PHOTOS)

Rita Ora's Craziest, Sexiest, Coolest Moments (PHOTOS)

Rita Ora Shines Bright In Plunging Swimsuit On Miami Beach was originally published on globalgrind.com

bathing suit , Miami Beach , rita ora , rob kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 17 hours ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 18 hours ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 24 hours ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 24 hours ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Summit Explores The Importance…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jay T The Bigga Figga Talks About Getting…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close