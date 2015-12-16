Apryl Jones Shades A Fan Who Thinks Omarion Should Put A Ring On It

Apryl Jones is perfectly fine in her relationship with Omarion, thank you very much. The couple is in love and doing a damn good job raising their son, Megaa Omari.

King… A photo posted by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on Dec 14, 2015 at 5:53pm PST //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

But when one fan decided to shoot his shot and throw a little shade at the King of Dance, the expectant Apryl threw some of her own back.

#AprylJones vs fan #ClapBackSeason 😩 A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Dec 15, 2015 at 8:14pm PST //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Apryl posted a token of their great relationship on social media by showing off part of Omarion’s birthday present to her:

Isn’t that sweet? The two are a dope duo – married or not. And we cannot wait to meet their new baby girl.

