Apryl Jones Shades A Fan Who Thinks Omarion Should Put A Ring On It

The two are a dope duo - married or not.

Megaa with parents Omarion and Apryl Jones

Apryl Jones is perfectly fine in her relationship with Omarion, thank you very much. The couple is in love and doing a damn good job raising their son, Megaa Omari.

King…

A photo posted by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on Dec 14, 2015 at 5:53pm PST

But when one fan decided to shoot his shot and throw a little shade at the King of Dance, the expectant Apryl threw some of her own back.

#AprylJones vs fan #ClapBackSeason 😩

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Dec 15, 2015 at 8:14pm PST

Apryl posted a token of their great relationship on social media by showing off part of Omarion’s birthday present to her:

Memories for a lifetime…thanks @1omarion @manlyhandz @chefdionb today was special! Xoxo

A photo posted by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on Dec 15, 2015 at 10:16pm PST

Isn’t that sweet? The two are a dope duo – married or not. And we cannot wait to meet their new baby girl.

