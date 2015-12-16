Apryl Jones Shades A Fan Who Thinks Omarion Should Put A Ring On It

1 reads Leave a comment
Apryl Jones is perfectly fine in her relationship with Omarion, thank you very much. The couple is in love and doing a damn good job raising their son, Megaa Omari.
But when one fan decided to shoot his shot and throw a little shade at the King of Dance, the expectant Apryl threw some of her own back.
Apryl posted a token of their great relationship on social media by showing off part of Omarion’s birthday present to her:
Isn’t that sweet? The two are a dope duo – married or not. And we cannot wait to meet their new baby girl.
