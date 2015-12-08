Socially Decoded: Erykah Badu’s Twitter Clapbacks Get Deciphered

Erykah Badu was trending all day long yesterday with her #ASKBADU hashtag, which generated many a story to tell your friends. Why did it work out so perfectly? Simple: because Ms. Badu was built for social media.

The But You Cain’t Use My Phone singer’s Twitter page is tops, and her clapback game is unmatched. So we took three of her recent tweets and got some of the funniest people we know to troll them – we mean, break them down.

This week’s Socially Decoded: The @FatBellyBella Edition features comedians from MTV2’s Joking Off, Matt Richards and Kerry Coddett, and from Uncommon Sense, Damien Lemon, as well as hilarious Twitter trolls Mouse Jones, Carol & Britt, Miss Lissa Knows, Bobby Pen, singer Alus, and Sarah Vivan.

Check out this week’s episode and be sure to laugh as much as you can. It’s good for you.

