CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Socially Decoded: Erykah Badu’s Twitter Clapbacks Get Deciphered

Check out this week's episode and be sure to laugh as much as you can.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Erykah Badu was trending all day long yesterday with her #ASKBADU hashtag, which generated many a story to tell your friends. Why did it work out so perfectly? Simple: because Ms. Badu was built for social media.

The But You Cain’t Use My Phone singer’s Twitter page is tops, and her clapback game is unmatched. So we took three of her recent tweets and got some of the funniest people we know to troll them – we mean, break them down.

This week’s Socially Decoded: The @FatBellyBella Edition features comedians from MTV2’s Joking Off, Matt Richards and Kerry Coddett, and from Uncommon Sense, Damien Lemon, as well as hilarious Twitter trolls Mouse Jones, Carol & Britt, Miss Lissa Knows, Bobby Pen, singer Alus, and Sarah Vivan.

Check out this week’s episode and be sure to laugh as much as you can. It’s good for you.

2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits

14 photos Launch gallery

Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits

Continue reading Erykah Badu’s Most Outrageous Outfits

Erykah Badu's Most Outrageous Outfits

Socially Decoded: Erykah Badu’s Twitter Clapbacks Get Deciphered was originally published on globalgrind.com

erykah badu , sarah vivan , socially decoded

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes…
 3 days ago
07.13.19
Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Summit Explores The Importance…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jay T The Bigga Figga Talks About Getting…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close