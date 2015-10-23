CLOSE
Five Mississippi Frat Members Charged With Beating Student “Within An Inch Of His Life”

The Pi Kappa Alpha members at the University of Mississippi jumped Jeremy Boyle outside of his Sigma Pi fraternity house.

Five fraternity members were arrested and have been charged with felony assault after allegedly beating another student “within an inch of his life.”

According to the New York Daily News, the Pi Kappa Alpha members at the University of Mississippi jumped Jeremy Boyle outside of his Sigma Pi fraternity house on October 6. Boyle’s grandfather stated that his grandson heard noses outside and went to investigate. That’s when Tucker Steil, James Basile, Christian Guy, Kyle Hughes, and Austin Rice attacked him. One was wearing a black facemask and the others were in  “pledge attire” from another campus fraternity, a source tells The Daily Mississippian.

Boyle was found with broken teeth and a busted ear drum, bruised lung, groin, and ribs, and also suffered a concussion. Steil faces the most severe charges of the five students, including larceny, assault, and hazing.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, The Daily Mississippian

Five Mississippi Frat Members Charged With Beating Student “Within An Inch Of His Life” was originally published on globalgrind.com

