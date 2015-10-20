CLOSE
Music
Meet The Women In Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Music Video

Get acquainted with the "Hotline Bling" ladies down under.

Drake sure knows how to pick ’em good.

It’s almost been 24 hours since Drake released his “Hotline Bling” music video, and the Canadian rapper is still trending on Twitter.

Currently, Drake’s trending for two reasons – his awkward dance moves and the accusation that he jacked D.R.A.M.’s “Cha Cha” record. And while those are very good reasons to be talked about non-stop on Twitter, Drake should be trending for the beautiful women he chose to appear in his Director X music video.

We did a little investigating (Instagram stalking) and found four women who were featured in the visual. We don’t know much about Portia Jenkins, Ravie Loso, Damaris Lopez, or Winny Munoz, but it appears all four women are professional models who are veterans at being sexy.

And we like sexy. Actually, we l-o-v-e sexy.

Get acquainted with the “Hotline Bling” ladies down under.

The Beautiful Women In Drake's "Hotline Bling" Music Video

Meet The Women In Drake's "Hotline Bling" Music Video

Meet The Women In Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

damaris lopez , Drake , hotline bling , Photos , pictures , portia jenkins , ravie loso , video models , winny munoz

