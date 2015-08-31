NBA star Russell Westbrook is officially off the market as he and his beautiful college sweetheart tied the knot this weekend, according to People magazine.
The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard married Nina Earl in Beverly Hills Saturday. The pair has been dating since they met at UCLA. Both were college basketball players for the university.
According to People, the event was a star-studded one with NBA players like Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and James Harden (who brought his new girl, Khloe Kardashian, as his guest.) Other celebs included Keri Hilson and Miguel, who reportedly surprised the couple with a late-night performance. The couple obviously knows great music, as they danced their first song to Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo’s classic slow jam, “Nothing Even Matters.”
Earl wore a Vera Wang halter gown and was the perfect beautiful bride. Here’s to a long and happy marriage for the pair.
1. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try
Finding the right style can be a huge chore, and naturalistas can often find themselves being tricked into believing they've only got a couple of options to look glamorous on their big day.
2. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try
There's more to wedding day hair than just a bun or an afro for women that choose to rock their natural texture–although those both great options too!
3. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try
Long or short, stretched or coiled, natural girls have a ton of different things they can do with their hair for their big day.
4. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try
Flip ahead to see even more of the possibilities for your beautiful bridal look!
Russell Westbrook’s Wedding Photos Are The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today was originally published on hellobeautiful.com