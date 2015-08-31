CLOSE
Russell Westbrook's Wedding Photos Are The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

NBA star Russell Westbrook is officially off the market as he and his beautiful college sweetheart tied the knot this weekend, according to People magazine.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard married Nina Earl in Beverly Hills Saturday. The pair has been dating since they met at UCLA. Both were college basketball players for the university.

According to People, the event was a star-studded one with NBA players like Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and James Harden (who brought his new girl, Khloe Kardashian, as his guest.) Other celebs included Keri Hilson and Miguel, who reportedly surprised the couple with a late-night performance. The couple obviously knows great music, as they danced their first song to Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo’s classic slow jam, “Nothing Even Matters.”

Earl wore a Vera Wang halter gown and was the perfect beautiful bride. Here’s to a long and happy marriage for the pair.

Russell Westbrook’s Wedding Photos Are The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

