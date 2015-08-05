CLOSE
New Couple Alert: Kendall Jenner & Nick Jonas Are Reportedly Dating

Kendall Jenner arrives back at her hotel after a night out at Chiltern Firehouse with a male friend. London. UK

Source: Splash News

It looks like there’s a new young hot Hollywood couple just starting to blossom.

According to E! News, Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas are reportedly dating, and while it’s confirmed that they are seeing each other, nothing is serious just yet.

A source told the site that “it’s very new,” which would make sense, being that the “Jealous” male crooner ended his two-year romance with Olivia Culpo just a couple months ago.

E! also reports that the high-end fashion model and Nick were linked up by their mutual connections, Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas, and are in the early stages of an official relationship.

We’re happy to see a new couple come to life after all of the sad break up’s we’ve seen this summer. What do you think of these two getting together?

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

New Couple Alert: Kendall Jenner & Nick Jonas Are Reportedly Dating was originally published on globalgrind.com

