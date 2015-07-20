CLOSE
Entertainment News
Vanity Fair Trolls The World With Rachel Dolezal Story & Black Twitter Creates #RachelsMixtape

It all started with Tracy from Buzzfeed.

Vanity Fair thought it was only right to dig up Rachel Dolezal from the this-is-too-ridiculous-to-be-real graveyard we buried her in weeks ago for a feature. In the article, Rachel said of her “Black woman attire,” “It’s not a costume,” she says. “I don’t know spiritually and metaphysically how this goes, but I do know that from my earliest memories I have awareness and connection with the black experience, and that’s never left me. It’s not something that I can put on and take off anymore. Like I said, I’ve had my years of confusion and wondering who I really [was] and why and how do I live my life and make sense of it all, but I’m not confused about that any longer. I think the world might be—but I’m not.”

MUST READ: Rachel Dolezal Is A Crazy Mockery Of Black Womanhood & I’m Seriously Not Here For It

Because we vowed to stay away from all the lies Rachel wrapped herself in, we feel bad for even reporting this. So let’s just move on to the reason we’re all here.

Black Twitter got a hold of the feature that tried to troll all of our lives. It was the article’s photographs by Justin Bishop that caught the attention of Black Twitter. Reminiscent of some of the photos of Rachel that surfaced when she went viral, this photo captured Rachel in all her faux locs/Senegalese twist glory. And the result was this glorious hashtag: #RachelsMixtape.This is obviously a nod to Rachel’s rap career because of the look of the photos. Every album name is a delicious play on words that will help you make it through the afternoon.

Here are the best tweets so far:

 

RELATED STORIES:

The Myth Of ‘Transracial’: How Rachel Dolezal Introduced The World To The Next Level Of Cultural Appropriation
 
Rachel Dolezal Is A Fraud & We Are Wasting Time Trying To Understand Her
This Week In Social Media: #AskRachel Explodes

The Best Of The Worst Of Culture Borrowing

Vanity Fair Trolls The World With Rachel Dolezal Story & Black Twitter Creates #RachelsMixtape was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

blackface , Colorism , rachel dolezal , racism

