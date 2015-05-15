Oops: Ciara Accidentally Kicks Fan In The Face While Giving A Lap Dance On Stage

Ciara loves to get up, close, and personal with her fans whenever she performs on stage, but it looks like she had a bit of a slip-up during her recent concert in Atlanta.

While performing in the Georgia city on her Jackie Tour, the “I Bet” singer brought a fan up on stage to give them another very special and intimate lap dance.

Things didn’t go as sexy as planned, as CiCi accidentally kicked the fan in the face while trying to kick legs to straddle him from a headstand position.

The male fan seemed pretty cool about it, as once she finally got her legs over to straddle him, he was definitely back in the sensual zone.

Hopefully there were no injuries, but we bet they would be worth it to that fan.

See the video of Ciara kicking a fan in the face above.

VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram

Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments 22 photos Launch gallery Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments 1. Juicy Man On Set At Work Today! Too Much Fun. Filming On The Famous Street Where They Shot Seinfeld.. #ICanDoThat Source: 1 of 22 2. Then...Push It Real Good!..:) #NYC Source: 2 of 22 3. How Sweet. Fun Times With Uncle Ricky @riccardotisci17 In Madrid. #Family Source: 3 of 22 4. Watching Rio On The Way 2 Paris. Source: 4 of 22 5. I Dreamed Of Moments Like This. Still Feels Like I'm Dreaming Now That They're Here. I Cherish Every Second. Every Minute. Everyday I Spend With You. #MyAngelBaby ❤️ Source: 5 of 22 6. Up In The Air Having In Flight Fun With #MyBabySoldier. THIS Smile Is Contagious. Lef Lef Righ Lef!!📢 Source: 6 of 22 7. This Year I wanted To Have A Super Chill Birthday. Me and My Bestie @lala Took Our Sons To The Central Park Zoo. It Was So Much Fun. #Sometimesthesimplestthingsarethebestfun #PerfectBirthday Source: 7 of 22 8. #TheArtOfLove. Source: 8 of 22 9. This Is Who I Spent My Day Off With.... It Was All About Him. #ThePerfectDay❤️ Photo Cred Auntie @valgabond Source: 9 of 22 10. Some 1 Sure Is Comfortable! He Dun Kicked Me Out Of My Seat:)Off To Europe To Do A Little Work Mtgs, Etc.. Then Back 2 Finish The Lp..#MammasOnAMission 💪🚄✈️ Source: 10 of 22 11. Hands Up! We Did It! Yay! #FirstGroceryTrip #TeamWork 😝 #Time2Cook #ThanksgivingTime #TheOtherCartWithTheGoodStuffIsNotInThePicture ☺️ #ThisWasFun Source: 11 of 22 12. Bye Bye ATL. Mammas Got Work 2 Do! ✌️😘 #BigChucksLilChucks Source: 12 of 22 13. Happy Sunday's 😝 Source: 13 of 22 14. Take 3!:) I LOVE YOU!! Everyone Have An Awesome Day Filled With LOVE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyHolidays Source: 14 of 22 15. Christmas Song. By Me and Baby F. 😝🎄 Source: 15 of 22 16. Part 2. #BabyFutureSwimmingClasses#ProudMamma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Source: 16 of 22 17. "Mommy, Who Are These Guys?" He Was So Curious ☺️ Source: 17 of 22 18. Late Night Scream Contest 😝 Source: 18 of 22 19. Too cute. Source: 19 of 22 20. Happy 9 Months Juicy Man! ❤️ Source: 20 of 22 21. How About This Selfie😊. Unreal! #Australia Source: 21 of 22 22. Me And My Angel Baby. His First Photo Shoot....I Thank God For You My Little One. Life Has Never Been The Same Since You Arrived. #IGotYou#TBT Source: 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Ciara & Baby Future’s Most Adorable Moments Ciara & Baby Future's Most Adorable Moments

Oops: Ciara Accidentally Kicks Fan In The Face While Giving A Lap Dance On Stage was originally published on globalgrind.com