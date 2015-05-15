CLOSE
Oops: Ciara Accidentally Kicks Fan In The Face While Giving A Lap Dance On Stage

Ciara loves to get up, close, and personal with her fans whenever she performs on stage, but it looks like she had a bit of a slip-up during her recent concert in Atlanta.

While performing in the Georgia city on her Jackie Tour, the “I Bet” singer brought a fan up on stage to give them another very special and intimate lap dance.

Things didn’t go as sexy as planned, as CiCi accidentally kicked the fan in the face while trying to kick legs to straddle him from a headstand position.

The male fan seemed pretty cool about it, as once she finally got her legs over to straddle him, he was definitely back in the sensual zone.

Hopefully there were no injuries, but we bet they would be worth it to that fan.

See the video of Ciara kicking a fan in the face above.

Oops: Ciara Accidentally Kicks Fan In The Face While Giving A Lap Dance On Stage was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ciara , Fan , jackie , jackie tour , kick , Lap Dance

