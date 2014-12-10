CLOSE
Did Floyd Mayweather Play a Part In Stephanie Moseley’s Death?

Could boxer Floyd Mayweather hold the key into Stephanie Moseley’s death? New reports from TMZ alleges Mayweather may be involved in Moseley and her husband Earl Hayes’ murder suicide. According to the site, an irate Hayes contacted Mayweather with allegations Moseley cheated on him the day of the tragic events. Mayweather apparently suggested his friend dump Moseley since she wasn’t a good look for his career. Hayes was upset over allegations he believed his wife was cheating on him with Trey Songz. During their FaceTime conversation, Mayweather apparently called his friend “weak” for not ending his relationship with Moseley because of the affair.

The conversation between Mayweather and Hayes took an unexpected turn when Hayes declared he was going to shoot Moseley for what she’s done. Mayweather tried to reason with Hayes and implored to his friend not to do anything. Law enforcement sources claim, Hayes then went into the bathroom where Moseley was taking a bath and fired 10 to 12 rounds into the tub at the where the Hit The Floor star was shot several times.

Once neighbors heard the shots they contacted the LAPD, for help where law enforcement hurried onto the scene. But as the officers came the door of the couple’s apartment, they heard another shot go off and retreated for safety. When the SWAT team finally arrived, they were able to tear down the door, where they discovered Moseley’s lifeless body in the bathtub and Hayes’ in the bedroom. Police are very interested in speaking with Mayweather, as he was a witness to the events.

