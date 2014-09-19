“The Talk” on CBS has a segment called “Talk Secrets” and this week one of the hosts, Sheryl Underwood told her secret of turning down “The Queens Of Comedy,” a movie showcases the hottest in female comedy on a major stage. The producers had chosen Underwood along with comediennes Sommore, Adele Givens and Laura Hayes. She dialed into a conference call with the cast, but they evidently had no clue Underwood would be on. “I hear Sommore, Adele Givens and Laura Hayes talking about me on the call. I hear discussions about my appearance, my ability, ‘why is she going to be a part? what do we need her for?’” Of course Underwood was startled and she says it hurt her to hear those things about herself, but she didn’t let it break her down.

MUST READ: Seinfeld Doesn’t Care About Race & Gender In Comedy & One Black Comedienne Snaps Back

Underwood decided to stay on the call because, “rarely would we hear someone talking about us and saying what they truly feel about us.” So she took notes. “After hearing this, I was bruised, but I wasn’t broken,” Underwood went on to explain that she later worked with the three comedians and she doesn’t harbor any resentment against them, “I know you’re probably thinking, why am I saying this now… because I’m right where I belong.” Goosebumps. Don’t believe me, just watch.

Sheryl has given an outstanding testimony for professionalism, not matter how negative a situation is against you. You can always turn it around for your good. Cheers to women like Sheryl who choose integrity over drama and the need to be right and have others be wrong.

RELATED STORIES:

Wendy Williams To Try Her Hand At Comedy, Announces Stand-Up Debut!

Kevin Hart’s ‘Let Me Explain’ + 10 Stand-Up Comedy Specials That Will Never Get Old!

Sheryl Underwood’s Secret About 3 Bad-Mouthing ‘Queens Of Comedy’ Will Give You Goosebumps [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: