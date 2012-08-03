Gabrielle Douglas makes HISTORY !

Gabrielle Douglas has earned her second gold medal on Thursday after winning the individual all-around gymnastics event, USA Today reports. She is the FIRST African-American woman to win the all-around title at the Olympics.

Here is how USA Today said the teenage phenom performed towards the end of the event:

In her final event, the floor, Douglas began her routine to cheers of “Go Gabby!” As her techno music played, she had the crowd dancing as she turned North Greenwich Arena into Club Gabby. Cheers filled the place as she finished, her smile spread even wider as she fell into a bear hug from her coach, Liang Chow.

Douglas became the fourth U.S. gymnast to capture the coveted all-around title, after Mary Lou Retton, Shannon Miller and Nastia Liukin.

Douglas, 16, lead from the start, defeating Russia’s Victoria Komova. Aliya Mustafina, another Russian, took the bronze.

Being the first woman of color to win the individual all-around event was one of the goals she wanted to achieve going into The Games. Dominique Dawes won an individual bronze medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

“She was one of my inspirations and role models growing up,” Douglas said.

At the tender age of 14, Douglas away from her family in Virginia to train in Des Moines, Iowa with coach Liang Chow. Moving away from home and adjusting to a new environment at such a young age was indeed a challenge for her.

USA Today reports that Douglas has been “undone by her nerves” in the past. At the Visa Championships last year, Douglas reportedly imploded and finished seventh in the all-round. It was an experience she says helped her to excel in future competitions. “I think I’ve improved so much with the mental situation,” Douglas said before London

“I learned about being a competitor,” Douglas said. “No one is going to feel sorry for you. No one is going to be like, ‘Ooh, you fell.’ This is going to be my chance to shine. You have to go out there and be fierce.”

Indeed she has been. So, perhaps, her Twitter hatters can shut up about her hair!

The Beat congratulates this fine, young sista as she shines brightly in her Olympic glory.

