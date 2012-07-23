The NCAA Lowers The Hammer On Penn State. . . . Do You Think It Was Enough or To Much!?

I know how I would feel as a father of two sons and one on the way. But there are not alot of words I could use on this site. . . . . .

The N.C.A.A. announced significant penalties against Penn State and its football program Monday, including a $60 million fine and a four-year postseason ban, in the wake of the child sexual abuse scandal involving the former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

