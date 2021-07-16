Listen: Joy Campbell Discusses Your Discovery Place Community Block Party With Jazze Radio-Chica!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Joy Campbell the Founder of Your Discovery Places and Guiding Right Ministries LLC discusses their upcoming Community Block Party and how her organization helps second chance offenders get back on their feet after incarceration. The event their hosting is free and they will be giving away back packs to families for their children going back to school. Check out the entire interview:

For more information please visit their website www.guidingmindsed.com or www.yourdiscoveryplaceinc.com

She Represents: Jazze Maxie Interviews Media Professional And Community Activist K.C. Fox

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!