Listen: Joy Campbell Discusses Your Discovery Place Community Block Party With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Listen: Joy Campbell Discusses Your Discovery Place Community Block Party With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Joy Campbell the Founder of Your Discovery Places and Guiding Right Ministries LLC discusses their upcoming Community Block Party and how her organization helps second chance offenders get back on their feet after incarceration. The event their hosting is free and they will be giving away back packs to families for their children going back to school. Check out the entire interview:

For more information please visit their website www.guidingmindsed.com or www.yourdiscoveryplaceinc.com

