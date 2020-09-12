Vote For Jazze, Lil D And J-Kruz To Win The Dallas Weekly’s Best In Black Dallas Award!

Urban One Dallas On Air Personalities Jazze, Lil D and J-Kruz have all been nominated as best local radio personalities in Dallas by the Dallas Weekly. Please go and vote for your favorite radio personality and while you’re there please vote for other local businesses, musicians, TV personalities and more! Click the link to vote!

Vote for Jazze Radio-Chica by clicking this link and selecting the Best Local Personality tab https://www.dallasweekly.com/dallas-weeklys-best-of-black-dallas-2020/#/gallery?group=360200

Vote for Lil D by clicking this link and selecting the Best Local Personality tab https://www.dallasweekly.com/dallas-weeklys-best-of-black-dallas-2020/#/gallery?group=360200

Vote for J-Kruz by clicking this link and selecting the Best Local Personality tab https://www.dallasweekly.com/dallas-weeklys-best-of-black-dallas-2020/#/gallery?group=360200

The Dallas Weekly Highlights Local Excellence with the Best of Black Dallas 2020

Campaign and Kicks Off Innovative #GOTV Effort

Dallas, TX, August 31, 2020 – The Dallas Weekly is excited to announce the kickoff of a new campaign

celebrating Black excellence in Dallas and the surrounding region. The Dallas Weekly’s Best of Black

Dallas 2020 campaign will focus on highlighting several dozen Dallas influencers to not only serve as a

reminder of the vast array of talent worthy of support and notice right here within the metroplex, but

also provide a fun way to Get Out The Vote #GOTV for the upcoming elections in November.

Chief Operating Officer Jess Washington said, “We are amazed and humbled by the amount of

excitement our campaign has already generated around town. We’ve worked hard on the categories and

can hardly wait to share our ‘ballot’ with the community. As elections are held every year, we hope to

make our ‘Best of’ series an annual tradition that keeps the community engaged with elected officials

and policies. At The Dallas Weekly, we understand the importance of the vote and have a goal to

increase participation within the community.”

The campaign will feature influencers of all ages, across a variety of fields, and will start the first week of

September, and run throughout November, culminating with Election Day. Winners will be announced on

November 6, 2020. For more information about this and other advertising or feature opportunities with

The Dallas Weekly, contact Jess Washington at finance@dallasweekly.com or call (214) 428-8958.

About The Dallas Weekly – Founded by Tony Davis in 1954, The Dallas Weekly was bought out by James

Washington in 1985, and is now owned by his son, Patrick J. Washington. For over six decades, the Dallas Weekly

Newspaper has been the epicenter of all things African American in what is now the 4

the largest metroplex in the nation. Recognized nationally, statewide, and locally as a valued Texas institution, the publication remains

committed to addressing those issues, people, and organizations that impact lives in its sphere of influence.

You can continue to vote you all your favorites by clicking this link https://www.dallasweekly.com/dallas-weeklys-best-of-black-dallas-2020/#//

She Represents: Jazze Interviews Ayona Anderson The Founder Of EJP Marketing Co.

