She Represents – Jazze Interviews L. Michelle Smith Founder Of No Silos Communications

Jazze interviews L. Michelle Smith for She Represents!  L. Michelle Smith is the the Founder of No Silos Communications. She is a Speaker, Author and Certified Executive and Business Coach. She will talk about helping you get to the next level in your career if you’re an entrepreneur or climbing the corporate ladder. She will also give tips on how to maintain during this Coronavirus crisis. You can visit her website at https://lmichellesmith.com/

L. Michelle Smith was also featured in the Dallas Weekly. Here’s a link to her feature in their online publication https://www.dallasweekly.com/pageview/viewer/2020-06-25#page=0

