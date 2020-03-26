Community Calendar: Jazze Interviews Ahmad Goree About Small Business Disaster Relief!

This week on the Community Calendar Jazze interviews Ahmad Goree the Lead Economic Development Specialist and Public Information Officer. They discuss how the Coronavirus has affected so many small businesses and how the Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to Texas Small Businesses & Non-Profits economically impacted. Small businesses that qualify can receive up to 2 million dollars. Please check out the interview where Ahmad Goree explains all the details on how you can apply for the SBA Loan if needed.

For more information please call or visit SBA 800-659-2955 or https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela

