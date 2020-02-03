Join Us At The UNCF Mayors Masked Ball And After Party On February 22nd!

Join us at the 2020 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball on February 22nd at the Hyatt Regency Dallas that’s 300 Reunion Blvd, in Dallas. The event starts at 6pm and will be moderated by Clarice Tinsley. This is a signature black tie social event of the year and the only ball for education for minority students in Dallas! Hosted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson along with other civic leaders, corporate sponsors and more! Then after the Mayors Masked Ball please join Jazze Radio-Chica and celebrity DJ ASAP for the Annual Masked Ball After-Party at 10pm! For more information please visit us at http://www.thebeatdfw.com.

Does Your Child Need A Scholarship? The Dallas UNCF Has Scholarships For Dallas And Fort Worth Students!

