Join Us At The National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Event At Redbird Skateland!

Join us at the National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Event which will be held on Tuesday, April 10th at Redbird Skateland thats 1206 N Duncanville Rd, in Duncanville. This event will start at 6:30 PM and the Texas Tech School of Pharmacy – Student National Pharmaceutical Association, SNPHA will educate students grades 6th-12th on the HIV/AIDS Disease as well as prevention. This is a free event and each registered student will be issued a meal ticket & skates for after discussion fun that will end at 9 PM.
Please register your kids if they are in these grades 6th – 12th Grade via this Registration Link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-youth-hivaids-awareness-skating-tickets-39302292214?aff=es2
A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS
1. Eazy-E 1963-19951 of 20
2. Alvin Ailey 1931-19892 of 20
3. Franklyn Seales 1952-19903 of 20
4. Jermaine Stewart 1957-19974 of 20
5. Kevin Peter Hall 1955-19915 of 20
6. Gia Carangi 1960-19866 of 20
7. Arthur Ashe 1943-19937 of 20
8. Larry Riley 1953-19928 of 20
9. Fela Kuti 1938-19979 of 20
10. Willi Smith 1948-198710 of 20
11. Sharon Redd 1945-199211 of 20
12. Pedro Zamora 1972-199412 of 20
13. David Hampton 1964-200313 of 20
14. Yvonne Vera 1964-200514 of 20
15. Freddie Mercury 1946-199115 of 20
16. Perry Watkins 1948-199616 of 20
17. Anthony Perkins 1932-199217 of 20
18. Max Robinson 1939-198818 of 20
19. Rick Aviles 1952-199519 of 20
20. Robert Reed 1932-199220 of 20
