Join Us At The National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Event At Redbird Skateland!

Join us at the National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Event which will be held on Tuesday, April 10th at Redbird Skateland thats 1206 N Duncanville Rd, in Duncanville. This event will start at 6:30 PM and the Texas Tech School of Pharmacy – Student National Pharmaceutical Association, SNPHA will educate students grades 6th-12th on the HIV/AIDS Disease as well as prevention. This is a free event and each registered student will be issued a meal ticket & skates for after discussion fun that will end at 9 PM.

Please register your kids if they are in these grades 6th – 12th Grade via this Registration Link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-youth-hivaids-awareness-skating-tickets-39302292214?aff=es2

