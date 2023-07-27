Get Free School Supplies From The Mayor of Dallas!

It’s time to send the kids back to school, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is here to help parents get everything they need for their students to thrive in 2023-24 school year. Today the 27th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fair registration opened at Fair Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the centennial and automobile buildings.

Dates to Save!

Friday, July 28th – Deadline to register!

Friday, August 4th from 8a.m. to 2 p.m – Mayor’s Back to School Fair will be held only for pre-registered participants.

According to the Mayor’s Back To School Fair website , to qualify for free school supplies, students must live in the City of Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school.

For Dallas ISD students, families must provide proof that the student attends a Dallas ISD school by providing a student ID number.

For students attending other schools who live in the City of Dallas, families must provide a valid photo ID, City of Dallas proof of residency (utility bill, rent or mortgage statement), and verify the household income is equal to or les than the 2023 Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Image courtesy of Mayor’s Back to School Fair Website

Check out a throwback of 97.9 the Beat at the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair in 2017! This year look forward to bigger and better and make sure you stop by the 97.9 the Beat booth!

