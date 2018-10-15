CLOSE
Beat in the Streets
Do You Need A Mammogram? Come To Friendship West October 21st To Get Your Mammogram!

Get a Mammogram At Friendship West baptist Church

Source: Methodist Health Systems Dallas / Dallas Methodist Health Systems

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! It has been proven that the best way to beat breast cancer is through early detection. Women 40 and over are encouraged to get a Mammogram every year to check on their breast health. If you are insured or uninsured you are welcome to come to Friendship West Baptist Church on Sunday October 21st and received a Mammogram from Methodist Health System between 9am-3:30pm. You must call and set up an appointment at 214-947-0026. So many women are affected by and losing their lives to breast cancer because it is found in its late stages.

Friendship West Baptist Church

2020 West Wheatland Rd.

Dallas, TX 75232

Call to set up appointment with Methodist Health Systems at 214-947-0026.

Here’s more information about Methodist Health Systems https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/methodist-dallas-medical-center/medical-services/imaging-radiology/womens-imaging/mammogram/mobile-mammo-unit/

https://thebeatdfw.com/3033178/a-woman-battling-breast-cancer-says-i-do-just-hours-before-passing-away/

Beyond October: Facts About Breast Cancer To Consider Year-Round
7 photos

 

