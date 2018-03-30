Community
Come See Oprah Winfrey At Minnie’s Food Pantry’s 10th Annual Gala On April 3rd!

Over the last decade, Minnie’s Food Pantry has provided over 7 million meals to families living in low income, food insecure households. As an award winning non-profit organization and the largest food pantry in Collin County, Minnie’s Food Pantry has brought light to the issue of food insecurity on both a local and national platform, being featured on Steve Harvey Show, Food Network Channel, Ellen DeGeneres, Good Morning America and many others. Through supplemental food assistance, educational resources and support from the community, Minnie’s Food Pantry has changed the stigma associated with “hunger”, providing a red carpet experience to every individual we serve and further reducing hunger by expanding into schools across the nation.

As a non-profit organization that is 100% community funded, Minnie’s Food Pantry hosts an Annual Feed Just One Gala as our only fundraising event of the year. This highly coveted event allows us to raise awareness and generate the funds needed to continue our mission and provide for the thousands of individuals that seek our services on a monthly basis. On April 3, 2018, Minnie’s Food Pantry will host our 10th Annual Feed Just One Gala as we celebrate a decade of successfully serving our communities.

Past attendees have included: DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good, Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki, Katrina and Torii Hunter, Deion Sanders, Pat and Emmitt Smith, Janet and Tony Dorsett, Tim Brown, Regina King, Donnie McClurkin, Jan Miller, Jeff Rich, BeBe Winans, Kenny Lattimore, Michelle Williams, Kirk Franklin, Keenan Robinson, Devin Harris, and many others.

We are thrilled to share with you that this year’s gala will feature global media leader, producer and philanthropist, OPRAH WINFREY as our keynote speaker.

 

Jazze Radio-Chica and Founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry Cheryl “Action” Jackson

Please join Minnie’s Food Pantry in our fight against hunger by sponsoring or purchasing a table at our 10th Annual Feed Just One Gala. All monies raised in support of the event will directly benefit Minnie’s Food Pantry and allow us to continue our programs to assist those in need.

We thank you for your support of Minnie’s Food Pantry and allowing us the honor of serving the communities in which we work and live. We truly believe that together, better is possible and we look forward to sharing a smile with you on April 3rd as we celebrate 10 years of providing healthy meals, resources and red carpet treatment to every person that we serve.

Details on Minnie’s Food Pantry’s 10th Annual Feed Just One Gala are below.

When: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Time: 5:30PM Registration and Red Carpet | 7:00PM Dinner and Program

Location: Collin County, Texas

Key Note Speaker: Oprah Winfrey

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier

National Media Sponsor: Entertainment Tonight

Black Tie Event | Complimentary Valet provided

For additional information please contact: Zoya@MinniesFoodPantry.org

https://thebeatdfw.com/2868790/the-battle-against-hunger-in-america-is-real-closer-than-you-think/

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine–here’s how to live your best life using Oprah’s best quotes.

For more information or to purchase your tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minnies-food-pantry-10th-annual-gala-tickets-42171743821

