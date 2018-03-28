Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

Join Us At The Moorland YMCA FREE Easter Egg Hunt On March 31st With Lawyer Dorothy Hyde!

Jazze
2 reads
Leave a comment
Moorland YMCA Easter Egg Hunt

Source: Promotions Department / Promotions Department

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Easter is right around the corner! On March 31st from 10am-1pm the Moorland Family YMCA located at 907 East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, our national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids. We will have community vendors, crafts, games, inflatables and more! This event is free to the public. If you are interested in participating in the Moorland Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day as a vendor, please contact Leonda Kelley @ leondak@ymcadallas.org or 214.375.2583 http://www.moorlandymca.org

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Vendors Include:

Lawyer Dorothy Hyde, 97.9 The Beat, Dallas Fire Department, Poison Control, Advantage Academy, Smile Workshop and many more!

Fitness Demos, Cooking Demos, Games

Registering for Summer Camp, Teen Camp, Swim Lessons, Sports

Membership Opportunities

Financial Assistance available for all Programs

FOOD, FUN, FELLOWSHIP

OPEN TO ALL

For more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healthy-kids-dayeaster-egg-hunt-tickets-43942369811

https://thebeatdfw.com/3031659/john-legend-has-been-cast-to-play-jesus-on-easter-sunday/

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

11 photos Launch gallery

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

Continue reading Join Us At The Moorland YMCA FREE Easter Egg Hunt On March 31st With Lawyer Dorothy Hyde!

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz are nothing short of father-son goals. Wiz took he and Amber Rose’s son to Coachella over the weekend to enjoy the festival and celebrate Easter. Sebastian kicked it poolside with his dad and racked up on eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt. Luckily, there was someone around to document all of the cuteness. Check out Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian’s adorable moments from the holiday weekend.

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

 

Dorothy Hyde , Easter , Easter Eggs , Free , Moorland YMCA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 4 hours ago
03.28.18
Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump…
 4 hours ago
03.28.18
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin…
 5 hours ago
03.28.18
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able…
 5 hours ago
03.28.18
This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning…
 5 hours ago
03.28.18
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and…
 19 hours ago
03.27.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 21 hours ago
03.27.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 22 hours ago
03.27.18
Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The…
 22 hours ago
03.27.18
Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The…
 23 hours ago
03.27.18
Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Would You Take Dating Advice From Tiffany Haddish?…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
photos