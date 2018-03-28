Join Us At The Moorland YMCA FREE Easter Egg Hunt On March 31st With Lawyer Dorothy Hyde!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Easter is right around the corner! On March 31st from 10am-1pm the Moorland Family YMCA located at 907 East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, our national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids. We will have community vendors, crafts, games, inflatables and more! This event is free to the public. If you are interested in participating in the Moorland Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day as a vendor, please contact Leonda Kelley @ leondak@ymcadallas.org or 214.375.2583 http://www.moorlandymca.org
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Vendors Include:
Lawyer Dorothy Hyde, 97.9 The Beat, Dallas Fire Department, Poison Control, Advantage Academy, Smile Workshop and many more!
Fitness Demos, Cooking Demos, Games
Registering for Summer Camp, Teen Camp, Swim Lessons, Sports
Membership Opportunities
Financial Assistance available for all Programs
FOOD, FUN, FELLOWSHIP
OPEN TO ALL
For more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healthy-kids-dayeaster-egg-hunt-tickets-43942369811
https://thebeatdfw.com/3031659/john-legend-has-been-cast-to-play-jesus-on-easter-sunday/
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals
1. This could be the cover for Wiz’s new mixtape: Daddy Duties.Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2. The Weedster Bunny.Source:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Amber’s Boyz.Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Mr. Steal your eggs.Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5. The good life.Source:Instagram 5 of 11
6. The candy man.Source:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Major egg basket alert.Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8. That’s King Sebastian to the rest of us.Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Red Hot & Chocolate cutie.Source:Instagram 9 of 11
10. War on Wiz.Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Bickin’ Back & Being Bool.Source:Instagram 11 of 11
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Instagram: Jazzeradiochica
Twitter: Jazzeradiochica