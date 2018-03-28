Join Us At The Moorland YMCA FREE Easter Egg Hunt On March 31st With Lawyer Dorothy Hyde!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Easter is right around the corner! On March 31st from 10am-1pm the Moorland Family YMCA located at 907 East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, our national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids. We will have community vendors, crafts, games, inflatables and more! This event is free to the public. If you are interested in participating in the Moorland Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day as a vendor, please contact Leonda Kelley @ leondak@ymcadallas.org or 214.375.2583 http://www.moorlandymca.org

Vendors Include:

Lawyer Dorothy Hyde, 97.9 The Beat, Dallas Fire Department, Poison Control, Advantage Academy, Smile Workshop and many more!

Fitness Demos, Cooking Demos, Games

Registering for Summer Camp, Teen Camp, Swim Lessons, Sports

Membership Opportunities

Financial Assistance available for all Programs

FOOD, FUN, FELLOWSHIP

OPEN TO ALL

For more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healthy-kids-dayeaster-egg-hunt-tickets-43942369811

