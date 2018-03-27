Join Us At 2018 The Walk To End Lupus Now On April 14!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Join more than 4,000 walkers for the Tenth Annual Walk to End Lupus Now™ on April 14th and help us take steps to raise money for lupus education programs and research while raising awareness of lupus and rallying public support for those who suffer from it. Every step you take and every dollar you raise supports the Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter and its efforts to solve the cruel mystery of lupus.

Register – Ask for Donations – Walk!

Verizon Theatre – Grand Prairie, Texas

5K Walk Starts at 10:00 a.m.

Register Here

Registration is required.

Address:

Verizon Theatre 1001 Performance Pl Grand Prairie TX 75050

Phone: 469-374-0590

Email: info@lupuslonestar.org

