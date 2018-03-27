Beat in the Streets
Join Us At 2018 The Walk To End Lupus Now On April 14!

Lupus Walk

Join more than 4,000 walkers for the Tenth Annual Walk to End Lupus Now™ on April 14th and help us take steps to raise money for lupus education programs and research while raising awareness of lupus and rallying public support for those who suffer from it.  Every step you take and every dollar you raise supports the Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter and its efforts to solve the cruel mystery of lupus.

Register – Ask for Donations – Walk!
Verizon Theatre – Grand Prairie, Texas
5K Walk Starts at 10:00 a.m.

Register Here

Registration is required.

Address:

Verizon Theatre 1001 Performance Pl Grand Prairie TX 75050

Phone: 469-374-0590

Email: info@lupuslonestar.org

https://thebeatdfw.com/playlist/what-black-women-need-to-know-about-lupus/

https://thebeatdfw.com/3012836/k-michelle-reveals-she-has-lupus-and-announces-surrogacy-for-twins-on-twitter/

10 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_2957708" align="alignleft" width="782"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] K. Michelle recently shared on Twitter that she was diagnosed with lupus, which the singer says “devastated” her. But what exactly is lupus? What does it look like and what puts you at risk? Better yet: How does this disease specifically affect Black women? No worries: We got you! Here’s what you need to know now.

