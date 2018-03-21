Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Its Prom season and I AM Beautiful is hosting a FREE Prom dress give-a-way this Saturday on March 24th from 12:30pm-3:30pm located at Hampton Inn & Suites 3650 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056.

I Am Butterfly presents the Prom-Fident Girl. Where confidence collides with self-worth, and beauty from the inside out becomes who you are. Join us for a Free prom dress event. We have brand new, beautiful formal dresses that we would love for you to have. Gather your prom squad, lets play dress up, and say YES to the dress. Its FREE. There will be music, giveaways, Free eyebrow waxing, and light refreshments. Dress picks are first come first serve bases. See you THERE!!! For more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-prom-fident-girl-tickets-42212356294

Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look 8 photos Launch gallery Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look 1. Reginae was inspired by Bey’s see-through MET Gala look. Source:Instagram 1 of 8 2. Werkkk. Source:Instagram 2 of 8 3. Twins. Source:Instagram 3 of 8 4. “Everytime I come around ya city…bling, bling. “ Source:Instagram 4 of 8 5. Issa Look. Source:Instagram 5 of 8 6. Strut, honey. Source:Instagram 6 of 8 7. Prom 2K17. Source:Instagram 7 of 8 8. #IssaSlay Source:Instagram 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading I Am Butterfly Presents Their 4th Annual Prom-Fident Girl Dress Giveaway On March 24th! Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look Reginae Carter has grown up right before all of our eyes — so we all feel like she’s our little daughter doing to prom. The young beauty was the dressed to the gods for her special night, looking just like her mother. You know you’re dad is Lil Wayne when the diamonds on your dress are dancing crazier than Chris Brown! Check out the gorgeous photos from Reginae Carter’s senior prom.

