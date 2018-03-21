I Am Butterfly Presents Their 4th Annual Prom-Fident Girl Dress Giveaway On March 24th!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Its Prom season and I AM Beautiful is hosting a FREE Prom dress give-a-way this Saturday on March 24th from 12:30pm-3:30pm located at Hampton Inn & Suites 3650 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056.
I Am Butterfly presents the Prom-Fident Girl. Where confidence collides with self-worth, and beauty from the inside out becomes who you are. Join us for a Free prom dress event. We have brand new, beautiful formal dresses that we would love for you to have. Gather your prom squad, lets play dress up, and say YES to the dress. Its FREE. There will be music, giveaways, Free eyebrow waxing, and light refreshments. Dress picks are first come first serve bases. See you THERE!!! For more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-prom-fident-girl-tickets-42212356294
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look
1. Reginae was inspired by Bey’s see-through MET Gala look.Source:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Werkkk.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Twins.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4. “Everytime I come around ya city…bling, bling. “Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Issa Look.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6. Strut, honey.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7. Prom 2K17.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. #IssaSlaySource:Instagram 8 of 8
