Join Us Today At The Shavon Randle #StopTheViolence Benefit At Pryme Dallas

Jazze
Shavon Randle Benefit

Source: Shavon Randle Benefit / Shavon Randle Benefit

Please join us today July 8th at Pryme Dallas from 12pm-4pm for the Shavon Randle #StopTheViolence Benefit to help raise money for the family who lost their 12yr old daughter too soon. All money raised will given to the family to help pay for funeral expenses.

This event will also allow people to get together and talk about important issues like stopping the violence in our communities. Please come out and support!

https://thebeatdfw.com/2990733/13-year-old-kidnapped-lancaster-girl-body-found-in-dallas/

