Celebrate the 4th of July with us at the Fair Park in Dallas to watch the Firework display!

CELEBRATE AMERICA WITH A DAY OF FAMILY FUN IN FAIR PARK AT FAIR PARK FOURTH 2017.

The City of Dallas, Friends of Fair Park, State Fair of Texas, and WFAA-TV Channel 8 invite you to celebrate America with a day of family fun and fireworks at Fair Park Fourth. Enjoy entertainment, children’s activities, rides, games, food and drink, museums, historic art and architecture, and spectacular fireworks sponsored by Oncor.

COST

Fair Park Fourth events and activities – including fireworks at 9:45 p.m. – are free.

Admission to the State Fair of Texas Midway is $5 in advance and $7 at the gate.

Costs vary for food, drink, rides and games, and some museum admissions.

Parking on Fair Park lots is $10 per vehicle.

WHAT’S PLANNED

Free Fair Park Fourth activities

Explore the historic art, architecture, memorials, and fountains of Fair Park. All Day

Soak up the water feature near the Children’s Aquarium. All Day

Enter the Hall of State and see the exhibition Drawing Power: The Editorial Art of John Knott. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Splash in water inflatables at the Court of Honor and at Cotton Bowl Plaza. 3-10 p.m.

Burn off some energy in lawn games, a Ninja obstacle course, and a zip line on Museum Green. 3-10 p.m.

Play in the Kids Zone in the Automobile Building. 3-10 p.m.

Take in the art exhibitions Randell Henry: The Power of Abstraction, Genesis: Local African American Artists, and more at the African American Museum. 5-9 p.m.

Hear the John Fredrickson (Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actor) sing the National Anthem from the Hall of State steps. 6:45 p.m.

Swell with pride as the Dallas Winds perform a patriotic concert from the Hall of State steps. 7 p.m.

Be amazed by the fireworks show, sponsored by Oncor from the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium or various other locations throughout the Fair Park grounds. 9:45 p.m. Gate A to the Cotton Bowl will open at 5 p.m., with gates B, D, and M opening closer to the start of the fireworks show.

Also

Rent and ride a bike from one of two bike rental stations. All Day (See rates and information)

Go under the sea at the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park. 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From 9 a.m. until 4:30, admission is $8 for adults, $6 for children age 3 to 11 and seniors age 65 and older, free admission for children age 2. Starting at 4:30 p.m., guests can purchase tickets for a discounted price of $4.

Visit Texas Discovery Gardens and Rosine Smith Butterfly House. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Pay what you wish”. (Watch a butterfly release at noon!)

Nourish yourself at The Old Mill Inn restaurant and patio. 11 a.m. 9:30 p.m.

Ride the Swan Boats. 11:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. (See rates and information)

Shop TOMS Warehouse Sale in Grand Place. Noon –10 p.m. Free entry, save up to 70% off purchases of TOMS, ASICS, and Volcom clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Replenish with food and drink from our Fair Park Fourth vendors. Noon-10 p.m.

State Fair of Texas Midway $5 in advance, $7 at the gate (There will be two entrances to the Midway, one near the Children’s Aquarium and the other close to the Fair Park Coliseum) BUY ADVANCE TICKETS NOW

Enjoy approximately 32 rides and 14 games as well as 17 concession stands including Fletcher’s Corny Dogs. 12 noon-10 p.m. Costs for rides (including water features), games, and concessions will vary. All proceeds will be donated to the State Fair of Texas Youth Scholarship Program.

Tap your feet to the Razzmajazz Dixieland Band as they stroll along the Midway. 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Hear Vince Vance & the Valiants put on a crowd-pleasing concert on the stage near the Top o’ Texas Tower. 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

View Fair Park Fourth fireworks from many State Fair of Midway viewing locations. 9:45 p.m.

FAIR PARK FOURTH WILL BE TELEVISED

For the sixth consecutive year, WFAA will present a one-hour Texas-sized salute to America’s birthday from historic Fair Park. WFAA’s Cynthia Izaguirre and Joe Trahan will host the program from inside the Cotton Bowl.

The one-hour, prime time television show will begin at 9 p.m., and is scheduled to feature special musical performances by country crossover sensation, Delta Rae; Texas singer Holly Tucker who gained fame as a contestant on Season Four of TV’s “The Voice”; and Dallas country rockers The Bird Dogs, featuring George Dunham of KTCK (The Ticket).

The broadcast also features the evening’s annual live fireworks display, backlit by Dallas city skyline above the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park.

PARKING

For Fair Park Fourth, the City of Dallas will charge $10 per vehicle to park on Fair Park lots. Enter at Fair Park Gates 5 and 6. Guests can save parking costs and ride DART to Fair Park.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Fair Park Maps

Directions

DART | Take DART Light Rail to Fair Park for Fair Park Fourth and save on parking.

Wheelchairs | Wheelchairs will not be available to rent during Fair Park Fourth.

Strollers | Strollers are welcome throughout the park except in the Cotton Bowl. There will be a stroller corral in the shade near the Hall of State.

Coolers, Large Bags and Alcoholic Beverages | Due to heightened security at public venues, no coolers, no outside alcohol or large bags will be allowed and are subject to search without notice. No metal knives of any sort will be permitted.

Bicycles | Bicycles are welcomed at Fair Park outside of buildings, Cotton Bowl and Midway. Bicycle rental kiosks and are also available at either MLK and Exposition Plaza. We ask that bicycle riders be aware of pedestrians throughout the grounds.

Dogs | Dogs are welcome at Fair Park outside of buildings, Cotton Bowl and Midway. Assistance animals are allowed in the Midway, however.

Esplanade Fountain | We continue to repair and renovate the Esplanade Fountain to better conserve our natural resources. We are hopeful the fountain will be operational by Fair Park Fourth. Park guests may not get into the Esplanade Fountain and we ask guests to honor the posted signs around the fountain pool.

You can get more information at www.fairpark.org

