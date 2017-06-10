Community
Join Us At The Juneteenth Celebration At The MLK Center June 19th In Dallas!

Join us at this fun, FREE event for the whole family!!

Event Details

The City of Dallas in conjunction with Miles of Freedom is hosting a free family festival to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. This event will feature local vendors, live entertainment, food, arts & crafts, games, bounce houses, a petting zoo, free giveaways, and more. And all children’s activities are free! Tickets are not required to attend. Parking is free around the MLK Center.

History

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were now free. This was two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official on January 1, 1863.

Vendors

Community participation is the key to making this a successful event. The City of Dallas would like to invite your organization to be a part of this fun-filled event through active participation or financial support through sponsorship. Opportunities are available for vendors to set up a booth to promote products or services. The booth fee for an information booth is a $50 gift card, which can be a Visa, MasterCard, or American Express.  The fee will cover a table, 2 chairs, and a tent. Applications are not complete until gift cards are received. Food vendors are required to have appropriate food handling licenses.

Interested in being a vendor? Download a form here or complete the form below.

June 1: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the great music, achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we’ve lost.

photos