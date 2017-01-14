Community
Join Us At The Lancaster Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Today!

1 hour ago

Jazze
Selma Marches

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

This weekend we are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at several Parades all across the city! Today, we will be in the city of Lancaster for their MLK Parade starting at 11am. This event is free to the public and the will be many community organizations, leaders, schools and businesses in attendance. Here’s more information via www.lancastermlk.org

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. January 14, 2017, at the Lancaster Elsie Robertson Middle School 822 Pleasant Run Road.  The parade will travel East on Pleasant Run Rd one mile.  North onto Dallas Ave. Proceeding on to the Lancaster High School indoor sports complex.

Immediately following the parade there will be a short Program.  The program will include short excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches, and interesting facts about his life, an Awards ceremony, participation from all elementary schools of Lancaster, and a band competition.  The auditorium will be available in case of poor weather.

Contact Persons for the event:

Roosevelt Nichols – Chairperson  469-358-8722 or nick0420@sbcglobal.net

MLK Celebration

MLK Celebration

MLK Celebration

Lancaster , martin luther king jr. , MLK Parade

photos