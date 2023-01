The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This past weekend South Oak Cliff Football celebrated their big championship win for the 2nd year in a row. 97.9 The Beat was of course in attendance and made a special appearance with some of our on-air personalities to show our support. We hyped the community up for the huge accomplishment achieved! Our very own JazzeRadioChica hosted the big event and did live coverage of the parade. Check out photos below!