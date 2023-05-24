Our Favorite EMERGE Fashion and Music Experience Looks [Photos]

DFW’s fashion and music scene had a major moment at the fourth annual EMERGE Fashion and Music Experience. This event was hosted by Creative Currency, a Dallas-based public relations firm that has won numerous awards.
The 4th installment of EMERGE Fashion and Music Experience was a spectacular occasion, bringing out the who’s who of Dallas. This signature event provided an unforgettable experience at Club Vevo with over 10 + designers and 6 music performances from local talent. 97.9 The Beat’s Jazzi Black and Jkruz were the hosts for the evening, providing top tier vibes and energy!
The Hennessy-sponsored VIP lounge, complete with complimentary Hennessy French 75s and delectable hors d’oeuvres, was the highlight of the evening for us. See some of the unforgettable looks and jaw dropping moments that took place!
1. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
2. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
3. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
4. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
5. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
6. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
7. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
8. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
9. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
10. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
11. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
12. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
13. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
14. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
15. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
16. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
17. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
18. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
19. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
20. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas
21. Emerge Fashion and Music ExperienceSource:@jameson Shots
Emerge Fashion and Music Experience at Club Vevo. May 21,2023 fashion,dallas