Our Favorite EMERGE Fashion and Music Experience Looks [Photos]

DFW’s fashion and music scene had a major moment at the fourth annual EMERGE Fashion and Music Experience. This event was hosted by Creative Currency, a Dallas-based public relations firm that has won numerous awards.

The 4th installment of EMERGE Fashion and Music Experience was a spectacular occasion, bringing out the who’s who of Dallas. This signature event provided an unforgettable experience at Club Vevo with over 10 + designers and 6 music performances from local talent. 97.9 The Beat’s Jazzi Black and Jkruz were the hosts for the evening, providing top tier vibes and energy!

The Hennessy-sponsored VIP lounge, complete with complimentary Hennessy French 75s and delectable hors d’oeuvres, was the highlight of the evening for us. See some of the unforgettable looks and jaw dropping moments that took place!