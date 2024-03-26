Local

DFW Community Events

Published on March 26, 2024

97.9 The Beat/ Majic 94.5 is always serving our community. See our updated list of upcoming events you can catch us at below and come say hello!

March 27th – McWhorter Elementary College And Career Readiness
March 30th – Dallas Public Library Community Festival
March 30th – Egg Hunt Extravaganza
April 5th – Fredrick Douglas Todd STAAR Pep Rally
April 5th – Ingnite Community school Fort Worth STAAR Pep Rally
April 12th – GWC STAR Picnic
April 27th – Red Bird Spring Fest
May 4th – Getting My Help – Mental Health Walk
May 10th – Christene Moss Career Day
May 17th – Career Day at Eagle Ridge Elementary
