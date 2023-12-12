These DFW High Schools Compete for Football State Championship Titles This Weekend

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Gordon (14-0) vs. Westbrook (13-1) 11 a.m.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Oglesby (13-0) vs. Benjamin (14-0) 2 p.m.
Conference 2A Division I – Timpson (15-0) vs. Tolar (14-1) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7NThursday, Dec. 14
Conference 2A Division II – Mart (15-0) vs. Albany (15-0) 11 a.m.
Conference 3A Division I – Franklin (14-1) vs. Malakoff (15-0) 3 p.m.
Conference 3A Division II – El Maton Tidehaven (14-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdvFriday, Dec. 15
Conference 4A Division I – Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2) vs. Anna (14-1) 11 a.m.
Conference 4A Division II – Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3) 3 p.m.
Conference 5A Division I – Comal Smithson Valley (14-1) vs. Aledo (15-0) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhASaturday, Dec. 16
Conference 5A Division II – Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-2) 11 a.m.
Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (15-0) vs. Duncanville (13-1) 3 p.m.
Conference 6A Division II – Humble Summer Creek (14-1) vs. DeSoto (14-0) 7 p.m.
*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZTHSCA and TSMCA cards will be accepted for complimentary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue.Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium. The cost is $25 per vehicle or $50 per bus. Lots will open 1.5 hours before the start of the first game of the day.
HOW TO STREAM TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
All UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-Man games will air on Bally Sports Southwest or Southwest Extra. Each game will stream live on the Bally Sports app. Visit uiltexas.org for UIL Football State Championship broadcast details.
VIEW TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS
View 2023 Football Conference 6A Division 1 Bracket
View 2023 Football Conference 6A Division 2 Bracket
