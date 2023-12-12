These DFW High Schools Compete for Football State Championship Titles This Weekend

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Several high school football teams from North Texas will be competing for the state championship this week. From Wednesday through Saturday, the 2023 UIL Football State Championships will take place in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Gunter is scheduled to play on Thursday, Anna and Aledo on Friday, and South Oak Cliff, Duncanville, and DeSoto on Saturday.

Each $20 general admission ticket permits admission to all games played that day; re-entry is not permitted. No physical tickets will be sold at the stadium; all purchases must be made online. See below for the schedules and links to tickets via NBC5.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Gordon (14-0) vs. Westbrook (13-1) 11 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Oglesby (13-0) vs. Benjamin (14-0) 2 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – Timpson (15-0) vs. Tolar (14-1) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7NThursday, Dec. 14

Conference 2A Division II – Mart (15-0) vs. Albany (15-0) 11 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Franklin (14-1) vs. Malakoff (15-0) 3 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – El Maton Tidehaven (14-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdvFriday, Dec. 15

Conference 4A Division I – Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2) vs. Anna (14-1) 11 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3) 3 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – Comal Smithson Valley (14-1) vs. Aledo (15-0) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhASaturday, Dec. 16

Conference 5A Division II – Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-2) 11 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (15-0) vs. Duncanville (13-1) 3 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – Humble Summer Creek (14-1) vs. DeSoto (14-0) 7 p.m.

*To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZTHSCA and TSMCA cards will be accepted for complimentary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue.Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium. The cost is $25 per vehicle or $50 per bus. Lots will open 1.5 hours before the start of the first game of the day.

HOW TO STREAM TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

All UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-Man games will air on Bally Sports Southwest or Southwest Extra. Each game will stream live on the Bally Sports app. Visit uiltexas.org for UIL Football State Championship broadcast details.

VIEW TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKETS

View 2023 Football Conference 6A Division 1 Bracket

View 2023 Football Conference 6A Division 2 Bracket