Pasos for Oak Cliff and ALPA Insurance Christmas Shoe Giveaway

This holiday season, Pasos for Oak Cliff, with the incredible support of ALPA Insurance, is stepping up in a big way!

On December 16th, at 11:00AM to 3PM, join us as we bring joy to 1,000 students, providing them with brand-new shoes and essential items.

Your generosity matters. ALPA Insurance, proud sponsor of Pasos for Oak Cliff.

If you’d like to contribute or volunteer, please email info@pasosforoc.org. Because every step matters!