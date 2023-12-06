Community Site

Pasos for Oak Cliff and ALPA Insurance Christmas Shoe Giveaway

December 6, 2023

97.9 Christmas Flyers

This holiday season, Pasos for Oak Cliff, with the incredible support of ALPA Insurance, is stepping up in a big way!

On December 16th, at 11:00AM to 3PM, join us as we bring joy to 1,000 students, providing them with brand-new shoes and essential items.

Your generosity matters. ALPA Insurance, proud sponsor of Pasos for Oak Cliff.

If you’d like to contribute or volunteer, please email info@pasosforoc.org. Because every step matters!

