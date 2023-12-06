Pasos for Oak Cliff and ALPA Insurance Christmas Shoe Giveaway

This holiday season, Pasos for Oak Cliff, with the incredible support of ALPA Insurance, is stepping up in a big way!
On December 16th, at 11:00AM to 3PM, join us as we bring joy to 1,000 students, providing them with brand-new shoes and essential items.
Your generosity matters. ALPA Insurance, proud sponsor of Pasos for Oak Cliff.
If you’d like to contribute or volunteer, please email info@pasosforoc.org. Because every step matters!
-
