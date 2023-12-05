DFW Got A “F” Grade For Pollution, Let’s Do Better

It’s pretty sick to think about how we’ve been walking and driving around the DFW in polluted air! Today’s air quality was Good in both Forth Worth and Dallas, but the overall health of our ozone isn’t as refreshing as it should be- and it’s causing all types of problems.

In 2022 the American Lung Association did a report and found the DFW had some of the worst rankings for the most harmful and widespread types of pollution: particle pollution and ozone. We landed as the 16th most polluted city for ozone in America. The Advocacy Director, Charlie Gagen said, “The levels of ozone and particle pollution seen in the area can harm the health of all of our residents, but particularly at risk are children, older adults, pregnant people and those living with chronic disease. Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer.” Last year however, we did see an improvement in air quality compared to 2021 when we ranked 17th on the list, and had a “F” grade for ozone pollution.

Most countries have already pledged to go carbon-neutral by 2050 but we’ve got to do our part in the DFW to help the world reach this goal. Thanks to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, residents have a real fighting chance to be heard and find ways to meet air quality standards. They have teamed up with local stakeholders to create the Dallas-Forth Worth Air Quality Improvement Plan (DFW AQIP) to hopefully develop a fresher future for the city.

According to Hoodline.com this plan will include a “roadmap to improve air quality, protect public health, and reduce the impacts of extreme weather events. This work is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants: Planning Grants.”

We need all hands on deck, so take a few minutes to complete this brief survey about air quality in your neighborhood !

FOLLOW DALLAS AIR QUALITY MAP HERE

FOLLOW FORT WORTH AIR QUALITY MAP HERE

