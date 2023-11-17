Local DFW News

DFW Fall Career Fair 2023 Recap(Video)

Published on November 17, 2023

Check out how the Fall DFW Career Fair went down at The Shops at Red Bird Mall November 15, 2023. Huge shoutout to our employers, sponsors and  500+ attendees who made the event a success!

Employers and sponsors:

Parkland Hospital

Head Start of Greater Dallas

Ernie Williams Insurance

Radio One Dallas

Gemini LSV

Ability Solutions

Montgomery Law Firm

The DEC Network

