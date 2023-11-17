DFW Fall Career Fair 2023 Recap(Video)

Check out how the Fall DFW Career Fair went down at The Shops at Red Bird Mall November 15, 2023. Huge shoutout to our employers, sponsors and 500+ attendees who made the event a success!
Employers and sponsors:
Parkland Hospital
Head Start of Greater Dallas
Ernie Williams Insurance
Radio One Dallas
Gemini LSV
Ability Solutions
Montgomery Law Firm
The DEC Network
-
Step Inside Offset's Closet, Cardi B Shows Off His Crazy Shoe Game
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Birdman Is Outside Snatching Ice Off Necks
-
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Are Couples Goals In Matching Black ‘Fits On Instagram
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
17 Sexy Pics Of Nicole Murphy (PHOTOS)
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays