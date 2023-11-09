We Are Nominated for Dallas Weekly Best of Black Dallas

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

We have exciting news! Community Affairs Director and on-air personality Jamie Goodspeed is nominated for Dallas Weekly’s 4th Annual Best of Black Dallas Radio Personality. We are honored and excited to be recognized for our efforts in the community and on-air.

Here is how you can support:

You can vote and show your support now until November 15th @ 12:00 pm:

November 20th @ 6:00 pm: Winners of Best of Black Dallas will be announced!

We are looking forward to celebrating a big win on December 1st at the Urban Art Center at 6pm.